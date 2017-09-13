Donate Roller Coaster sale items to Good Neighbors Theatre yard sale

Once again, Good Neighbors Theatre is participating in the annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale on October 6 and 7 at its location at 8780 Highway 111 in Byrdstown.

Donations of items to sell are now being accepted. This is a perfect opportunity to clean out and help at the same time.

Delivery or pick-up of items to be donated can be arranged by contacting Fannie at 864-4290.

Leave a message if she is unavailable when you call. Items cannot be brought to GNT until after September 19.

Your participation enables GNT to continue producing quality live entertainment on its stage throughout the year.