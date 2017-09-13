Eva Anna Stewart, 85, Old Monticello Rd., Albany, passed away Friday, September 8, 2017 in Monterey, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Prentiss and Nellie Sidwell Stewart. She is survived by a daughter, Connie Guffey; a brother, Roy Stewart, both of Albany; also three nephews, Dewayne Conner and Bro. David and Danny Stewart.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Alvin Sells officiating. Final resting place in Cartwright Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.