Waunola Cole, 93, Albany, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017 at the Medical Center-Albany. She was the wife of the late Preston Cole and a member of Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Cole and a sister, Geraldine Cravens.

She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Gayle “Buster” and Velma Pittman, Albany; a daughter-in-law, Rachel Cole, Lancaster, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Abigail Higgins, Lexington, Kentucky; also two nephews and two nieces.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Sexton and Bro. Max Miller officiating. Final resting place in Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.