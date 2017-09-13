Paul Everett Shipley, 87, Peytonburg, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017 at his residence. He was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Judith E. Shipley, Burkesville, Kentucky; also six children, three step-children, 21 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home Floral Park in Indianapolis, Indian with final resting place in Floral Park Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to the Burkesville Baptist Youth Ministries. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.