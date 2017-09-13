Join the Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup on September 16

On Saturday, September 16, you are invited to volunteer during the 28th annual Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup. Bring your friends and family to spend three hours removing trash from the lake’s shoreline, and then you can enjoy free food and prizes at the volunteer appreciation picnic.

In the Eastern Time Zone, the cleanup will be held 9 am – 12 pm ET. Volunteers should check in at one of these locations: General Burnside Island State Park, Waitsboro Recreation Area, Conley Bottom Resort or Lee’s Ford Marina. The volunteer appreciation picnic will begin at 1 pm ET at General Burnside Island State Park.

In the Central Time Zone, the cleanup will be held 9 am – 12 pm CT. Volunteers should check in at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park (launch ramp) or Grider Hill Dock. At 1 pm CT, volunteers will gather for the appreciation picnic at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park.

When volunteers check in, they will be given garbage bags and gloves. They may choose to clean at that location, or they may board one of the boats, which will be provided, and be transported to another area of shoreline. Volunteers will bring the trash they collect to their check-in site.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the volunteer groups that collect the most garbage:

1st Place = $250

2nd Place = $200

3rd Place = $150

4th Place = $100

For volunteer groups with 15 people or less, if they do not place in the top four with the amount of trash they collect, then they will have a second chance to win a cash prize. The small group (15 people or less) that collects the most trash will win $50. The 2nd Place Small Group will earn $25.

The prize for collecting the most tires will be $50. The prize for finding the most unusual item will be $25.

The cleanup is organized by the Friends of Lake Cumberland with support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The Friends of Lake Cumberland, Inc., is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to promote lakeshore cleanups and to maintain the natural beauty of Lake Cumberland,” explained Billie A. Cottle, the group’s Secretary/Treasurer.

“Since 1990 thousands of volunteers have picked up more than 85,000 bags of trash and thousands of tires,” she said. “Although several hundred volunteers come to the one-day cleanup event, we look forward to more citizens coming to join the organization to help with the preparations that are required to have this very large event.”

Cottle recognized the organizations that are contributing to the 2017 cleanup. Financial donations were made by the City of Somerset, Pulaski County Fiscal Court, Somerset-Pulaski County Visitors Bureau, State Dock and Russell County Fiscal Court. Food and other supplies were donated by Hardee’s, Crossroads IGA, Kroger, Kingsford Charcoal, Pepsi Cola, Coca Cola and PRIDE. Waste Connections will provide the dumpsters at each cleanup site and dispose of the trash collected at no cost.

Donations are still being accepted. Companies and individuals that want to help with the cleanup expenses should contact the Friends of Lake Cumberland.

“Keeping the lake clean is an ongoing challenge, given the lake’s vast size and extensive network of tributaries,” said Tammie Wilson of PRIDE, a nonprofit organization that supports cleanup efforts in southern and eastern Kentucky. “Debris and trash continually wash into the lake. We benefit from the lake, so it makes sense to do our part to care for it.”

“If you value Lake Cumberland, then please volunteer for the Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup,” Wilson said. “A clean lake benefits everyone who lives or visits here or runs a business in this area.”

For more information, contact the Friends of Lake Cumberland President, Steve Syphax, at (606) 451-1402.