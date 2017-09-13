With one cyber day behind them, students could still find themselves in school at home

For the past few years now, Clinton County schools, both students and staff, have benefitted from “non-instructional” or cyber school days, which allows students to learn at home when days are missed in class due to adverse weather.

Cyber Days count as class instruction days and helps participating school districts not have to extend school due to obsessive days missed.

Superintendent Charlotte Nasief noted early this week that the district has opted to use all 10 allowed Non-Instructional Days allotted by the state if needed for the 2017-18 school year.

As of now, the district has nine cyber days left to use in case of inclement weather or other unforeseeable circumstances, after following the lead of other school districts across the region recently in dismissing school during the date of the total eclipse that took place on Monday, August 21.

The remaining nine non-instructional days will begin when the next classroom days of school have to be cancelled due to illness, weather or other circumstances, none of which are likely to occur prior to next year.

Clinton County was among the first schools to apply with the Kentucky Department of Education to be approved for the non-traditional days, being a benefit thus far, and welcomed by schools, students and parents alike.

Each year, the district usually has to miss up so many days, last year for example it was four, before the cyber days kicked in. Students are notified by the one-call system when a Cyber Day is being used.

The initial program began as a pilot program, but has grown over the years and now the majority of school districts in Kentucky use non-traditional days beginning after January of each school year.

The following is some basic “reminder” information about non-traditional “cyber-school” days and how they work.

What is a Non-Traditional School Plan?

In response to the significant number of absent days in recent years, Clinton County School District was granted a Non-Traditional School Days wavier which has been designated for Cyber School Days. The detailed plan outlines how instruction will be delivered for all students during a day when school is not open due to unforeseen circumstances. The plan gives teachers the opportunity to refine their online presence or network delivery and provides hard copy content for those students that may not have access to technology or network resources at home. The planned result is less loss of instructional time and increased ability to learn new content when school is back in session.

Delivery: Digital and hard copy material will be available on Cyber School Days through a school folder. A folder with lessons will be distributed to each student in early January. (A one-call will notify families when the folder is being sent home.) Please store the folder at home until the student needs to use it.

Time: When unforeseen circumstances or road conditions are too hazardous for bus travel, the superintendent may determine the day as a Cyber School Day.

Communications: A one-call will be made to all students and staff announcing the Cyber School Day. In addition, announcements will be placed on the radio and school social media sites.

Content: During weekly meetings, teachers will work together as a grade level and content-area teams to identify the standards to be selected for the folder. Cyber School Day work will give students the opportunity to review and apply content from their core classes in order to ensure their understanding of essential concepts and skills.

Accountability: Students will be required to complete the tasks assigned during the Cyber School Day. Students will submit their work to their teacher the day they return to school. Student participation will be determined as students complete their assigned work.

Support: Certified staff will report to their schools to answer and make calls to parents if travel is acceptable. Any student who chooses to use the school computer lab must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Cyber School Day?

Cyber School Days allow Clinton County Schools to provide non-traditional instruction on days when students are not able to attend school due to unforeseen circumstances. On the designated Cyber Days, students will have instructional packets that provide review opportunities and application of previous learning or projects. Depending on the student’s grade level, the packet may contain lessons from reading, language arts, mathematics, social studies, science, and related arts. Lessons in the packets are supported with online resources but can be completed without access to the internet.

What are teachers and administrators doing on Cyber School Days?

All staff will be expected to keep a log of activities that fulfill their contractual obligations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Principals will discuss with staff prior to the use of any nontraditional days the types of work that will be acceptable. Staff who are able to travel shall report to the school and answer students’ calls, emails, as well as work in computer labs with any student who might choose to use them.

Will every snow day be treated as a Cyber Day?

No, we will not count every snow day, or unforeseen circumstance as a Cyber Day. Clinton County School District has been approved to utilize up to ten Cyber School Days. Cyber School Days will start after the fourth snow day.

How will I know which day is a Cyber Day?

Cyber Days will be announced during the one-call that is made to let families know that school has been cancelled for the day. Cyber School Days will also be announced on the district’s website and the local radio station.

How will students submit their work from the Cyber School Days?

Students will receive copies of the work packets in a cyber school day folder. They should return their work to school on the day they return from the missed day.

What happens if any child misplaces the Cyber School Day lesson?

Cyber School Day lessons will be distributed to students at school. If a student is unable to complete the lesson packet prior to returning to school, he/she will have additional time to make up the missing work by staying after school.

Questions? Staff will be available via telephone or e-mail. Contact information: Clinton County Board of Education:387-6480; Early Childhood Center: 387-4283; Albany Elementary: 387-5828; Clinton County Middle School: 387-6466; Clinton County High School: 387-5569.