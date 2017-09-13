New police cruisers, fire hydrants will come to Albany via separate grants

The City of Albany has received two grants that will see some additions and improvements to city services in the near future, the city council learned at its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday, September 5 with five of six members present.

Albany Mayor Nicky Smith opened the meeting by announcing the city has received two grants, one a $50,000 matching grant from the USDA Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to go toward purchasing new police cruisers for the city police department.

The second is $120,000 grant from the Kentucky Department of Local Government to fund new fire hydrants in the city limits.

The mayor also explained the funding process for the Dodge police cruisers, noting the city had a $50,000 CD (Certificate of Deposition) and another $30,000 in the Drug Eradication program fund, or $80,000 total to go toward the purchase of the vehicles. Total amount for all five is approximately $162,000.

The city will have to borrow around $32,000 to be added to an existing loan they have on fire department equipment, to make one combined payment to complete the funding for the cruisers, which is expected to be purchased and put into use sometime early next year.

The council also approved several forms required in relation to the USDA grant.

The mayor said he would like to thank Gov. Matt Bevin’s office at the state level, as well as area representatives and Senators McConnell and Paul for their backing of these important projects.

The council also authorized the mayor to apply for joint grant funding with Clinton Fiscal Court for implementing the Transportation Alternatives Program, which if funded, would see the construction of sidewalks from the north Albany area at around Talbott Funeral Home northward to the Mountain View Park and schools area, a project the city has been working on for the past few years.

Clinton Fiscal Court, at its August meeting, took similar action to apply for the funding in cooperation with the city on the project.

The council, for the third time, held a bid opening on a 2001 Crown Vic that had been declared surplus, with no bids received the first two times when a minimum cap was placed in the bid advertisement. Several bids were received and opened last week, with the council voting to sell the vehicle to the high bidder, Gary Dicken, for $301.00.

In other items, the council:

* Heard a concern about a water problem with a leak into the basement of the Cash Express building on Cross Street, as well as the need for sidewalk repair, noting the city would work on repairing both problems.

* Agreed to allow a mobile home be set up on Poplar Street after confirming the size, etc. met city ordinance requirements and specifications.

* Heard an update on the new water system computer system that is being installed at city hall for water bill collections.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for October 3 and is open to the public.