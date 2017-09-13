Separate cases send four to jail on drug, stolen goods charges

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Albany Police Department made two arrests Thursday, September 7 that resulted in 37.77 grams of meth and other drugs seized, worth nearly $4,000 on the street.

Sheriff Jim Guffey said the chain of events began with an investigation into a series of items that had been stolen.

“We were following up on a burglary and some stolen property and we got a search warrant for the property,” Guffey said. “We recovered 37.77 grams of methamphetamines and a 20 foot trailer full of tools and other items that had been stolen.”

Lloyd Hack Smith and William R. Siggers were both arrested at Smith’s residence on Elm Street Thursday.

Smith was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property greater than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, possession of a controlled substance not in original container, and tampering with physical evidence. Smith was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second offense, receiving stolen property of more than $10,000 or more, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the police report, Guffey found both Siggers and Smith at Smith’s residence and found a couple of hydrocodone inside the residence not in the proper container and Smith couldn’t produce a prescription.

The police report also stated Smith took a container of meth out of his pocket and attempted to throw it behind a tire on the porch.

Smith also allegedly had a large amount of tools that were identified as stolen.

Siggers was arrested on Elm Street, at Smith’s residence and was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree first offense, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The police report stated Siggers had more than two grams of meth on his person that field tested positive.

Sheriff Guffey was assisted by Deputy Jose Lagos, Deputy Jonathan Branham and Albany City Police Chief Ernest Guffey and Assistant Chief Lyle Pierce.

Sheriff Guffey said the investigation is still ongoing pertaining to the stolen property.

During the last week of August, Sheriff Guffey made an arrest that had been part of a parole violation.

Guffey said his deputies were there to discuss all the traffic in the area during recent weeks.

Matt and Maria Shelton were arrested and consent to search was given. Upon the search of the residence, deputies found more than two ounces of a suspicious substance and with the field test, it showed positive as methamphetamine.

“A large amount of marijuana was found as well as three or four different kinds of pills,” Guffey said.

Matt Shelton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, prescription container substance not in proper container in the first degree, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense and trafficking marijuana.

Maria Shelton was arrested and charged with three charges of prescription with substance not in proper container, first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, and trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Guffey, more charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Rick Stearns, Deputy Wayne Glover as well as a probation and parole officer were on the scene for the arrests.

Above, Sheriff Jim Guffey, left, and Deputy Jonathan Branham separated several different kinds of drugs found at the location of the stolen tools. A warrant to search the residence led the police to the drugs and stolen property.

Below, county employees carried tools and loaded them onto a 20 foot-long trailer Thursday. The tools were apart of an investigation by the Sheriff’s Department that led to the recovery of the tools that had been stolen.