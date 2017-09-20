Jerry K. Dalton, 69, Albany, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at his residence. He was the son of the late Lewis and Ermon Savage Dalton and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Mikel Lynn and Issac Dalton.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Flowers Dalton, Albany; two daughters and son-in-law, Amanda Hardin, Louisville, Kentucky; Beth and Brandon Brown, Albany; a son and daughter-in-law, Mikel and Kristie Dalton, Trousdale County, Tennessee; six sisters, Ethel Bell, Albany; Elizabeth Baugh, Waverly, Tennessee; Jeanette Jolly, Virginia Pritchard and Edith Garrett, all of Byrdstown, Tennessee; Mary Smith, Livingston, Tennessee; two brothers, Joe and Morgan Dalton, both of Albany; also six grandchildren, Kaylynn, Noah, Marley, Miley, Abbey and Briella.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Huffaker officiating. Final resting place in Craig Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.