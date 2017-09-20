Jesse G. Grider, 77, Albany, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late John Paul and Nellie McClure Grider and was also preceded in death by four brothers, Donald, Benton, John Paul and Chester Grider.

He is survived by his wife, Mary D. Grider; a daughter, Vickie (David) Guffey; two sons, Steven (Cris) and John Paul Grider; four sisters, June Sublett, Roxie Martin, Dean Dowell and Joyce Stafford; a brother, Sam Grider; four grandchildren, David Guffey, Seychelle, Mary and Steven Grider; and two great-grandchildren, Derrick John Harlan, Jr. and Rayden Cole Grider.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 18, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Bolling, Bro. Gene Gresham and Bro. Donald McGill officiating. Final resting place in Five Springs Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.