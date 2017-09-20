Fiscal court approves ambulance remount payment at call meeting

Clinton Fiscal Court held a brief special call meeting Friday morning with all court members present and a limited agenda.

The court, under claims and bills, voted to pay Select Tech of Shelbyville, Tennessee an invoice in the amount of $92,030 as payment for a new ambulance remount. The remount is being purchased via a state grant received several months ago toward the purchase.

The total amount covers not only the remount but installation, decal package and radios.

The court, without necessary action, was presented the Clinton County Library District tax rates for the coming year.

The library did take the four percent compensating rate, setting its tax rate at 4.3 cents per $100 assessed value on real property and 5.92 on personal property, which will generate an estimated $201,660 in revenue during the next fiscal year.

The only other item of business on the agenda was fund transfers and all votes were unanimous.

The next regular meeting of the fiscal court is this coming Thursday, September 21 at 5 p.m. and is open to the general public.