KSP reports arrest of Clinton Deputy Jailer

The Kentucky State Police has reported the arrest of a Clinton County Deputy Jailer as the result of an ongoing investigation.

Tony Denney, 50, of Albany, was arrested last week on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, and charged with official misconduct and promoting contraband within the Clinton County Jail, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Gregory, the Public Affairs Officer for KSP Post #15 in Columbia.

Denney is a Clinton County Deputy Jailer. The arrest came from an investigation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason Warinner and is ongoing as the result of an ongoing probe into contraband being introduced into a secure facility.

Denney was arrested and lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

If anyone has any other information on this investigation, contact Kentucky State Police Post 15 at (270) 384-4796 and ask for Trooper Warinner.