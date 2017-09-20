All For Benny gala is tremendous success for CCC Foundation

Over 80 people who share a love for Albany and Clinton County crowded onto the closed off section of Jefferson Street on the south side of the courthouse square Saturday night to enjoy one of the most unique events ever staged here – The All For Benny gala.

Held as a fundraiser for the Clinton County Community Foundation, Saturday night’s gathering featured a full dinner under the lights, live entertainment and a silent auction.

In addition to being staged as a fundraiser, Saturday’s gathering also served as a means to also raise awareness about the Clinton County Community Foundation an the goals and programs the organization is involved in.

The Foundation provides an avenue for the public to be involved in the philinthropic avenue and in turn, uses the funds to make grants to local organizations in need of funding boosts.

Jessica Owens Sullivan, one of the event organizers who worked with the Advisory Board for the CCCF, said everyone was thrilled with Saturday night’s event and the many positive comments that have followed.

Although the venue saw an impressive crowd enjoying the evening, organizers noted that this first attempt at the All For Benny gala was held to a minimum number of guests in hopes of making sure the event was successful.

Future All For Benny gala gatherings are expected to increase in both attendance and funds raised for the Foundation.