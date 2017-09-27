Vera Delphine Shaw, 77, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 18 at Cumberland County Hospital. She was the wife of the late James Russell Shaw.

She is survived by a daughter, Schonia Dicken, Burkesville, Kentucky; two sons, Timothy (Betty) and Mike (Carla) Shaw, all of Albany; a brother, James Welch, Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters, Carolyn Harold Albany; Gin Evans, Spencer, Indiana; also 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Shaw officiating. Final resting place in Basil Cemetery in Monroe County, Kentucky. Arrangements were made through Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home of Burkesville.