Steve Myers, 47, Jamestown, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Wilber Myers; his mother, Grace Aline (Duvall) Little and a sister, Lisa Ann Dicken.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Blair) Myers; two daughters, Charidy Gale and Anna Marie Myers; a son, Lucas William Myers; two brothers, Charles Kenneth (Marie) and John Fitzgerald (Margaret) Myers; four sisters, Rhonda (Clayton) Daley, Barbara Thair, Kathy Lynn (Jim) Brumley, and Susan Gail Myers; a granddaughter, Milley Annabelle Grace Myers and two brothers-in-law, Don Dicken and Johnny Thair.

Arrangements were made through Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee.