Betty Joyce Moreland Polson, 78, Albany, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at The Medical Center-Albany. She was a member of Albany United Church of the Nazarene, daughter of the late Powers and Anna Myrtle Moreland and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Agnes Conatser and Faye Chambers and two brothers, Ralph and Ricky Moreland.

She is survived by her husband, James “J.G.” Polson; a daughter, Debbie Polson Russell, both of Albany; three sisters and brothers-in-law, June and Howard Polson; Phyllis and Roger Boils, all of Albany; Shirley and Everett Lowe, Indiana; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Clayton and Ilene Moreland; Leon and Janice Moreland; Ronnie and Holly Moreland and Lonnie and Betty Moreland, all of Albany; four grandchildren, James (Emily), Amanda, Jordan (Kailyn) Russell and Kelli (Shawn) Abston; and four great-grandchildren, Ally and Alex Abston, Gatlin Russell and Knox Thrasher.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Allen Polson and Bro. Printes Evans officiating. Final resting place in Craig Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.