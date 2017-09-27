Freddie Jackson Daniel, 69, Bowling Green, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at The Medical Center-Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Clyde and Colene (Thrasher) Daniel and was also preceded in death by a son, John Stephen Davis and a brother, Russell Daniel.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Sue Daniel, Bowling Green, Kentucky; four daughters, Debbie Stockton; Sonya (Brent) Gartner, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sheila (Tommy) Brown, Jackie (Bill) Marcum, Albany; three brothers, Wayne (Kathy), Mervin (Retha) and Melvin (Veta) Daniel, all of Albany; a sister, Anna Sue (Lonnie) Clark, Mount Summit, Indiana; also seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 15, 2017 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Pastor Melvin Daniel and Pastor Ron Elam officiating. Final resting place in Albany Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany.