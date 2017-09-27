Clinton students graduate from Rogers Explorers program

Clinton County students Kendra Cross and Abbigale Young graduated from The Center for Rural Development’s 2017 Rogers Explorers youth leadership program.

Cross is the daughter of Brad and Stacy Cross of Albany. Young is the daughter of Kevan and Lezlee Young of Albany.

The Rogers Explorers program is an educational leadership program that provides hands-on learning opportunities for middle school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky to build their math, science, and technology skills. Graduates are encouraged to work toward pursuing careers in these in-demand career fields.

“As a Rogers Explorer, I have gained new friendships and learned new things,” Young said. “I am beyond grateful for the encouragement and help I received to pursue career paths in the areas of math, technology, and science.”

Two hundred and twelve students—the largest class ever— attended this year’s Rogers Explorers program. Participants apply when they are in the eighth grade and attend during the summer before the start of their freshman year.

“This year’s class of Rogers Explorers showed that there are many bright, young leaders in our region of Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” said Laura Glover, Managing Director of Operations at The Center. “By participating in this program, Explorers had the opportunity to experience first-hand how science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) can positively impact our region while also getting a feel for what college life was like.”

The Rogers Explorers program is presented by The Center in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, University of the Cumberlands, Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, University of Pikeville, and the newest host site, Union College.

For more information about Rogers Explorers, call 606-677-6000 or email youth@centertech.com. Visit www.centeryouthprograms.com to learn more about youth programs at The Center.

University of the Cumberlands Rogers Explorers: Graduates of the 2017 Rogers Explorers program held on the campus of the University of the Cumberlands were Eliza Crawford, Boyd County; Brendan Bush, Carter County; John “John Lucas” Hubbard, Allie Phillips, and Emily Whittle, Clay County; Kendra Cross and Abbigale Young, Clinton County; Autumn McCutchen, Cumberland County; Kiki Dean, Harlan County; Charleston Dixon and Lauren Shackleford, Knox County; Brady Dalrymple, Nathan Sanders, and Kathleen “Katty Ann” Taylor, Laurel County; Cole Blakeman, Lincoln County; Alexa Bruce and Dalton Daugherty, McCreary County; Kylee Coleman, Metcalfe County; Blake Brown, Michael “Allen” Hail, Macey Hudson, William “Will” Muse, Jackson Owens, Layla Blevins, and Breezi Turner, Pulaski County; Morgan Melton and Grayson Wise, Taylor County; Elijah Harrington, Cierra Ledford, and Anabeth Sharpe of Whitley County.