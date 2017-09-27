Clinton Grand Jury hands down several true bills, majority involving multiple drug charges

The Clinton County Grand Jury had a busy regular session on Thursday, September 14, handing down a host of indictment charges against some 16 different individuals. Most of the true bills, returned in open Clinton Circuit Court, involved multiple charges, many being drug related alleged offenses.

Also, some charges involved in multiple count true bills included misdemeanor charges.

The following indictments were handed down by the local grand jury in September:

* Ashley D. Fairchild, the alleged offenses of operating a vehicle while under the influence; motor vehicle insurance to be in paper or electronic format; wanton endangerment first degree (two counts) when said defendant drove to the left hand side of the ditch line prior to McWhorter Road, continued to travel, jumped the road and landed and came to rest in a residential yard while having two passengers in the vehicle; criminal mischief second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance first degree; and persistent felony offender second degree. The alleged offenses occurred on or about May 26.

* Matthew R. Shelton, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance not in original container (three counts); possession of a controlled substance first degree; trafficking in marijuana; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense; and persistent felony offender second degree. The alleged offenses occurring on or about July 25.

* Maria D. Shelton, the alleged offenses of possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance not in original container (three counts); possession of a controlled substance first degree; and persistent felony offender second degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about July 25.

* Lloyd E. Smith, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of a controlled substance not in original container; possession of a controlled substance first degree; tampering with physical evidence (when defendant took meth out of his pocket and attempted to drop or throw it beside and or behind a tire laying on the porch of a residence); possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second offense; and persistent felony offender first degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about September 7.

* Jacob Stearns, the alleged offenses of wanton endangerment first degree when he allegedly drove his vehicle into the driver’s side door of another person while the driver was sitting in the driver’s seat; criminal mischief first degree by causing more than $1,000 in damage; and two counts of persistent felony offender second degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about June 5.

* William A. Siggers, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; and license to apply for corrected license upon change or address or name. The alleged offenses having occurred on or abut September 7.

* Christian E. King, the alleged offenses of theft by unlawful taking or disposition by taking items from Highway Gas Station over $500 but less than $10,000; criminal mischief third degree; burglary third degree; and three counts of persistent felony offender second degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about July 11.

* Larry Joe Pyles, the alleged offenses of criminal mischief third degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition in regard to a break-in at Highway Gas Station; and burglary third degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about July 11.

* Mary M. Rains, the alleged offenses of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but less than $10,000 in connection with a break-in at Highway Gas Station; criminal mischief third degree; and burglary third degree, the alleged offenses occurring on or about July 11.

* Thomas G. Claborn, the alleged offenses of receiving stolen property by retaining or disposing of a 2002 Nissan Sentra, knowing said property had been stolen, valued over $500, and persistent felony offender second degree. The alleged offense having occurred between July 26 and August 1.

* David Asberry, the alleged offenses of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree by allegedly threatening to kill two people and…proceeded to pull a handgun, point the gun..and shot the gun… The alleged offenses occurred on or about August 5.

* Jonathan Harp, the alleged offenses of terroristic threatening third degree by threatening to kill a minor child (Class A misdemeanor) and sodomy first degree, by engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with a minor under age 16, the alleged offenses having occurred on or about February 11.

* Todd R. Abbott, the alleged offense of possession of a controlled substance first degree, the offense having occurred on or about November 9, 2016.

* Brittany D. Abston, the alleged offense of possession of a controlled substance first degree, the alleged offense having occurred on or about November 9, 2016.

* Rachel M. Myers, the alleged offense of receiving stolen property by retaining or disposing of a 2002 Nissan Sentra, knowing said vehicle had been stolen with a value of more than $500. The alleged offense occurring between July 26 and August 1.

* George Wayne Cole, the alleged offense of distribution of obscene matter to minors, when defendant knowingly exhibited obscene material to a minor, the offense occurring on or about January 1 through December 1, 2015.

(Editor’s Note: Ann indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Those individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)