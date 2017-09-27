York formally sentenced, other circuit cases resolved

A Celina, Tennessee man who was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder in relation to a residential fire in Clinton County that occurred on Old Kentucky Road in the Huntersville community in 2016 was formally sentenced two weeks ago in Clinton Circuit Court.

Ricky Lee York, who pled guilty to amended charges prior to his trial beginning at noon August 14, was given a 15 year sentence by Circuit Judge David L. Williams during proceedings on Thursday, September 14 in Clinton Circuit Court.

York, who is accused of setting a fire at a home which was occupied by at least three people, was originally charged with first degree arson, three counts of attempted murder and four counts of persistent felony offender second degree.

Prior to his trial last month and before a jury was actually seated, York accepted a plea agreement, in which he pled guilty to first degree assault and second degree arson with a 15 year sentence on each count to run concurrent for 15 years imposed.

Under the plea agreement, charges of persistent felony offender and criminal attempt to commit murder were dismissed.

Following the plea agreement, Commonwealth’s Attorney Jesse Stockton noted that York will be required to serve 85 percent of the sentence before being considered eligible for parole.

Several other cases were on the court calendar in September, with the following being those in which some type of resolution was reached, ruling made and/or trial dates scheduled:

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jeremy Adam York.

The Commonwealth recommended amending charges of persistent felony offender first degree (two counts) to second degree. Upon a plea of guilty to theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and persistent felony offender second degree, one count, the defendant would receive a 10 year sentence. Upon a plea of guilty to theft by unlawful taking over $500 and persistent felony offender second degree, one count, the defendant would receive a seven-year sentence, the two to run consecutive for 17 years.

Based upon the recommendation of the Commonwealth, the defendant shall serve 11 months in jail with the balance probated for five years with supervision with final sentencing scheduled for October 12.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Joseph E. Norris, pursuant to a plea agreement effectuated on August 18.

The defendant pled guilty to flagrant nonsupport with a three year sentence imposed. The Commonwealth opposed probation and the defendant will receive credit for any time served.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Elisha Tweedy.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the charge of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, one count, and amending the charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, three counts, to three counts of possession.

Upon a plea of guilty to possession of a controlled substance first degree, three counts, the defendant would receive a sentence of two years on each count to run consecutively for six years, probated for five years with supervision and the defendant shall be assessed for the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

Final sentencing is scheduled for October 12.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Timothy Randall Parrigin, pursuant to a plea agreement effectuated on August 18.

The defendant pled guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance first degree under one indictment, with a three year sentence imposed, and guilty to trafficking first degree under a second indictment with a three-year sentence imposed to run consecutive for six years.

Pursuant to the recommendation of the Commonwealth, the defendant shall serve 60 days with the balance probated for five years with supervision, be assessed by the Social Services Clinician and receive credit for any time served.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Michael Kimes, pursuant to an agreement effectuated on August 18.

The defendant pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a two year sentence imposed, probated for two years with supervision. The defendant will have no contact with the victim and receive credit for any time served.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Randall G. Hicks.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the following charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance first degree and carrying a concealed deadly weapon by a convicted felon and further amending the charge of persistent felony offender first degree to second degree.

Upon a plea of guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance first degree and persistent felony offender second degree, the defendant would receive a 10 year sentence, serve 159 days in jail with the balance probated for five years, supervised. He is to be released October 12 the date of final sentencing and be assessed by a Social Services Clinician.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Nathan M. Gray, pursuant to an agreement effectuated on August 18.

The defendant pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance first degree with a three-year sentence imposed, probated for three years with supervision and is to be assessed by a Social Services Clinician. The following charges were dismissed: possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jammie D. Helm.

The Commonwealth recommended that upon a plea of guilty to flagrant nonsupport, the defendant would receive a one year sentence, pretrial diverted for three years without supervision and is to continue paying child support arrearage according to the Court’s order.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Tina Geraldine Parrigin, pursuant to an agreement effectuated on August 18.

The defendant pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance first degree with a three-year sentence imposed, probated for three years with supervision and is to be assessed by a Social Services Clinician and receive credit for any time served.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Ethan Phillips.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the charge of possession of a controlled substance and upon a plea of guilty to possession of marijuana, the defendant would receive a six month sentence and upon a plea of guilty to possession of a controlled substance second degree, a six month sentence to run concurrent for six months, probated for two years with supervision and a misdemeanor judgment was entered.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Stacy Savage, pursuant to an agreement effectuated on August 18.

The defendant pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a two-year sentence imposed, probated for two years with supervision and the defendant is to have no contact with the victim and receive credit for any time served.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Angela C. York.

The Commonwealth recommended amending the charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 to over $500 and upon a plea of guilty to theft by unlawful taking over $500, two counts, the defendant would receive a sentence of five years on each count to run concurrent, pretrial diverted for five years with supervision.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Lloyd Smith, originally charged with trafficking in a controlled substance second degree and first degree, first offense, the Court determined the defendant had violated terms and conditions of probation and revoked same. He will receive credit for time served.

* During arraignment, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Cody D. Chilton, charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or evading police and second degree burglary, the defendant entered a plea of not guilty with the Court setting a trial date for December 5 and a pretrial conference on October 12.

* During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. William Hogan, charged with several counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, in lieu of revocation, the defendant shall enter and complete the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* During a case review, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Teresa L. Waid, charged with manufacturing meth, possession of a controlled substance, etal, in lieu of revocation, the court ordered the defendant to enter and complete the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jacob Shelton, charged with cruelty to animals second degree and first degree wanton endangerment, the court scheduled a trial date for December 5 and a pretrial conference for October 12.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Anthony B. Lee, charged with second degree assault, the court set a trial date for December 19 and a pretrial conference for October 12.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Willie Kay Ferrell, charged with criminal trespass third degree, criminal mischief third degree and burglary third degree, the court scheduled a trial date for December 5 and a pretrial conference for October 12.

* During a case review in the case of Commonwealth vs. Flinton Ray Thacker, charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of persistent felony offender second degree, the court determined the defendant has not paid restitution as ordered and a warrant of arrest was issued.

*During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Tommy Eugene Phillips, charged with forgery, theft by unlawful taking and three counts of first degree persistent felony offender, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued.

* During motion hour, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Charles Wayne Hicks, charged with flagrant nonsupport, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued.

* During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Brandon Levi Hall, charged with three counts trafficking in marijuana over eight ounces but less than five pounds, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jacob Guffey, charged with receiving stolon property under $10,000, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Charles Eldridge, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, first offense, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued.

* During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Gabe Beaty, charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief, first and third degree, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued.

* During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Dillon M. Alley, charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued.

Several other cases were on the September court docket and continued or action postponed for various reasons. Also, several defendants appeared for arraignment on charges, all entering pleas of not guilty and having pretrial conference dates scheduled.