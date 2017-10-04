Class of ‘57 reunion held

The Clinton County High School Class of 1957 held its 60th reunion on May 27, 2017 at Dale Hollow Lake State Park. Those attending are shown here: Front row, L to R: Kay West Honeycutt, Dean Richardson Garrett, Lala Jean Beaty Haddix, Elizabeth Shoopman Isgette, Sara Needham Anderson and Warinner Anderson. Back row, L to R: Donald Burchett, Jerry Lowe, Gene Latham, Holland Wells, Erwin Upchurch, Gordon Ferguson, Danny Craft, Roy Cantrell, Ray Jones. Not pictured, Xenia Tallent Sawyers, Jeanette Wright McDonald.