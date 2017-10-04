Roller Coaster Yard Sale hits Clinton County, Dale Hollow region this weekend

It’s autumn in the Dale Hollow Lake area. That means there is still a lot going on in every county around the lake. It is one of the busiest times of the year for most communities.

The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is always the first full weekend in October each year. The route covers over 150 miles of some of the most scenic roads around the area that pass through many small communities and towns – each with their own uniqueness to savor.

This will be the 32nd Annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale scheduled for October 5-7, 2017. (Mark your calendar for next year: October 4-6, 2018.) The cooler weather makes for a great time to get out and about the area and enjoy the season.

For those not familiar with the history of the sale, here’s a little history lesson. The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is unique in many ways. First it is the oldest and most authentic marathon yard sale in Kentucky and Tennessee. It began in an effort by Sarah Bowers to gain improvements to the “rollercoaster” of a road the original section was. Secondly, it is a destination yard sale. What does that mean you might ask? The route encircles the Dale Hollow Lake area – beginning and ending at any point along the route that suits you best. Dale Hollow Lake is an excellent destination any time of the year.

These dates offer cooler weather, yet plenty warm enough to enjoy your days – and nights. The regions vast agricultural landscape offers endless beauty and bounty, in addition to the area waterways that are well known. It’s a good time to stock up while you’re here with pumpkins, apples, mums and more for your harvest celebrations. Plus, delight in some of the local flavors offered by the area restaurants, live music venues, and more.

It’s a treasure hunter’s paradise. There is such a wide array each year. Unique items from years past have included covered wagons, anvils, taxidermy items, old signs and much more. You never know what you might find, but you will find many things that are ready to become “the other man’s treasure”. After all, it is a yard sale.

With over 150 scenic miles of treasure hunting opportunities, you can’t miss! Not only are there yard sales and bargains galore, there are numerous small shops all around, farmers’ markets, produce stands and eateries along the route which are also treasures themselves.

Crafters bring out their wares making it a great time to pick up those special holiday gifts that will make for treasured memories.

Events this year during the sale include a cruise-in in Byrdstown, Tennessee that will highlight the classic autos and the Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park will be hosting its first Saturday Speaker Series event at the park at 1:00 p.m. – “Haunting Tales of the Plateau” by Jim Buck, the ever popular Lions Club Pancake Breakfast fundraiser and Arts & Craft Sale in Celina, Tennessee, plus Mud Lick Bar-B-Que will be available in Mud Lick, Kentucky, and live music in Byrdstown, Tennessee on Friday and Saturday evenings!

Be sure to check the events calendar on the www.TheRollercoasterYardSale.com website for all the latest listings. Also, “Like” our official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rcyardsale .

The sale route covers over 150 miles through 25 communities/towns and lasts for three days with an abundance of yard sales, flea markets, crafts, antiques, handcrafted quilts, produce, BBQ, southern food, entertainment, parks, recreation areas, historic sites, picturesque and unique small towns and their squares and so much more.

You never know what you might find. Come see what treasures await your discovery this year! Gather your shopping friends, hop into your RV or other vehicles and make your way to the Rollercoaster Yard Sale.

The brochure is available for download at www.TheRollerCoasterYardSale.com.