The 6th Annual Town of Byrdstown 5K Certified/3K (Non-Certified) Run Walk benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is just around the corner. It will be held on Saturday, October 14th in downtown Byrdstown.

Early registration ends on October 4th, but registration day of the event begins at 8:00 a.m. at Town Hall. That is also the location where those who have pre-registered will pick up their runner packets.

Early/Pre-registration is $25.00 and includes a t-shirt featuring the event logo and sponsors for the year. Late registration is $30.00 and will not include the t-shirt.

Entry forms may be picked up at Town Hall or the Welcome Center in Byrdstown or can be downloaded on line from this link: www.facebook.com/Byrdstown5K/ or email dalehollow@twlakes.net and we can send a copy by reply.

As an added attraction at this year’s event, Justin Miller will be performing as Elvis Presley for the spectators and participants once they return while the scores are being tallied.