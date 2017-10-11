Albany United Church of the Nazarene Teen Quizzers compete in Kentucky Invitational Bible Quiz

Albany United took three teams to compete in the KIT in Lousiville, Kentucky this past weekend. There were 17 teams in attendance from several states such as Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee to name a few. Each team quizzed in a Round Robin to determine their seeding in the tournament which was divided into three divisions…gold, silver and bronze.

The team above, from left to right, is Dawson Stearns, Malachi Upchurch, Christopher Couch and Dillon Amburgy. They placed third in the bronze division.

Albany United had two teams competing in the bronze division. The team, pictured above, from left to right, was Allie Jo Bowlin, Brianna Sparks and Montana Dowdy. These girls brought home the second place trophy in the bronze division.

Albany United’s experienced team was seeded third overall after the Round Robin and quizzed in the championship round bringing home the second place trophy in the gold division.

Pictured left to right is Jonathan Weldon, Dylan York, Chris Claborn and Silas Melton. Chris Claborn and Silas Melton were among the top ten individual scorers of the tournament with Chris in seventh and Silas in eighth place. Anyone interested in this teen ministry can contact Albany United Church of Nazarene at 387-6765.