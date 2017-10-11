Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Bulldogs go 5-2 with guarantee of a winning season

Regardless of the rest of the season’s results, the Bulldogs cleared a major hurdle last Friday night when they handed the Pirates of Berea a 54-6 defeat in what turned out to be quick fashion.

The win Friday night on Bulldog Field meant that Coach Miller and Company had moved to a 5-2 mark on the season, and with just two more games remaining, Clinton County will finish the season better than .500 – the first time the Dawgs have achieved a winning season since football returned to the CCHS lineup several years ago.

In an effort to build the program toward a stronger future, the decision was made a few years ago to move the team out of playoff contention and allow them to play teams outside of our district in hopes of giving the Bulldogs a better chance of improving.

Looks like it paid off.

Clinton County’s program, after back to back to back seasons without a victory, picked up four wins, three wins, five wins and five wins respectively in its last four campaigns, finishing the past two years with a .500 mark at 5-5.

This season, with only nine games on the slate, Friday night’s win for the Dawgs meant the current mark of 5-2 can be nothing less than a winning season, although the fans and Dawgs are certainly going to go for a 7-2 mark before the year comes to an end.

The Bulldogs will take a break this week with an off week in the schedule before putting the pads back on to hit the road on Friday, October 20.

Up next, Clinton County will travel northward across the entire state to take on the Cougars of Louisville Holy Cross. That game will get underway with a 6:00 p.m. central time kickoff on the Holy Cross campus.

Clinton County’s 2017 schedule will come to a close the following week when the Bulldogs play host for the season finale against Jackson County on October 27.

Strong little league showing means a healthy future program

Any high school athletic program must have a strong feeder program in order to do anything more than just survive.

Our football program at Clinton County High School looks to be in great shape for the future with the indication this past Friday night when the county’s football little league program was recognized at halftime of the game against Berea.

Young players from all levels of the program were introduced to the crowd and lined up on across the field to be recognized in front of the really nice crowd of fans on hand for the game.

One of the problems our little school had during the final years of “Football I” and the early years of Football II” at Clinton County was simply a lack of numbers.

The strong showing of players from the current feeder program bodes well for the future of gridiron at Clinton County High School.