Rheagan Leverage, left, was named 2017 Homecoming Princess Friday night. She is the daughter of Jason Leverage and Dee Leveridge. She was escorted by Zack Myers. He is the son of the late Chuck Myers and Dwana Myers. Skyler Wallace was named 2017 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Dale Wallace and Stephanie Craig. Her escort was Jesse Edwards. He is the son of Cheryl Goodman.