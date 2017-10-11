Dawgs move record to 5-2 on the year

The Clinton County Bulldogs move to 5-2 on the year with only two games remaining in the season.

The Dawgs will finish with a winning record and according to Head Coach Jamie Miller, it will be the first winning season Clinton County has had since the return of football.

“We came out really hot and had a continous clock in the first quarter,” Miller said. “It seemed like in five or six minutes it was 22-0. It really steam rolled on them. They are really down. After the first half we played our JV team the rest of the night.”

Miller said on the very last play Berea threw a long pass and it was tipped and they caught it which led to the only touchdown for Berea for the night.

Clinton County won the game by a final of 54-6.

“Defensively they played really well. Other than that one fluke play at the end Berea might have had 100 total offense,” Miller said. “We physically kind of beat up on those guys. That’s been kind of our thing this season … we are a physical team.”

The Bulldogs will have a week off this week and will be back in action on October 20 as the team travels to Louisville Holy Cross. Clinton County’s final home game of the season will be on October 27 at 7 p.m. against Jackson County.

Bulldog quarterback Noah Pruitt scrambles down field Friday night in the 54-6 Clinton County win over the Pirates, as teammate Cameron Matthews (3) gets ready to block Berea’s David Stanley.