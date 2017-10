Jecht Russell Davis, age six weeks, Albany, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017 at The Medical Center-Albany.

He is survived by his parents, Teddy Davis and Radika D. Moreland; maternal grandparents, Johnny Moreland, Albany, and Vicky Moreland, Monticello, Kentucky; paternal grandparents, Frankie and Kim Davis, Monticello, Kentucky.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Pastor David Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Burchett Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.