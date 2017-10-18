Mary Lee Stearns, 78, Cave Springs Rd., Albany, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Livingston (Tenn.) Regional Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Horace and Dorothy Jane Tallent Brown; wife of the late Welby Stearns and was also preceded in death by a sister, Anna B. Dickerson and two brothers, James A. and Horace Brown, Jr. She was a member of Aaron’s Chapel Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela L. Stearns, Edmonton, KY; Paula D. Stearns, Albany; a son, Terry K. Stearns, Albany; a son-in-law, Buddy Brown Jr., Edmonton, KY; also two grandchildren, Ashley P. (Matt) Hoover, Somerset, KY; and Rachel Nicole Stearns, Richmond, Kentucky.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Aaron’s Chapel Separate Baptist Church with Bro. Clifton Cowan and Bro. Jerry Ridge officiating. Final resting place in Aaron’s Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.