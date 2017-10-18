Double murder investigation and officer involved shooting

investigation in Wayne County

On Friday, October 13, 2017 at approximately 9:15 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from Wayne County 911 requesting assistance on two murders and a fatal officer involved shooting that had taken place in the 6000 block of East HWY 92 in the Oil Valley community of Wayne County.

Upon arrival, KSP Detectives determined through an investigation that Paul E. Dolen, 57, of Monticello had shot and killed his wife Sandra D. Dolen, 55, of Monticello at their residence. He then proceeded to a nearby residence and shot and killed his cousin Russell F. Dolen, 62, of Monticello.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and located Paul Dolen in a barn on the family property armed with two hand-guns and a rifle. Paul Dolen fired shots in the direction of the deputies, who then returned fire striking and killing him.

The two deputies were not injured during the shooting and have been placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure in all officer involved shootings.

All three were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office. Their bodies have been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort where autopsies have been scheduled for today.

As of today there is no apparent motive for the killings.

KSP Detective Eric Moore is in charge of the two murder investigations. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is in charge of the officer involved shooting investigation. They were assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Coroner’s Office and Wayne County EMS.