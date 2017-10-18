Foothills Festival pageant winners crowned





Winners from the 2017 Prince and Princess pageant were: first place, Dannon Dalton and Jersie Smith. Dalton is the son of Anthony and Lorie Dalton and Smith is the daugher of Leslie Smith. Second place went to Owen Michael Staton and Sophie Caroline Muse. Staton is the son of Paige Staton and Craig Everly and Muse is the daughter of Jessica Muse and James Muse. Third place went to Mason Clark and Aleeah Shelley. Clark is the son of Cindie and Jonathan Cook and Ricky Clark. Shelley is the daugher of Jessi Gunther.

Winner of the 2017 Little Miss category was: first place Kennedi BriAnne Sloan, the daughter of Benton and Denkota Sloan; second place Kamryn Brooke Duvall, the daughter of Jacob and Jessica Duvall; third place was Ali Kelsay, the daughter of Thomas and Alisha Kelsay.

Winner of the 2017 Junior Miss category was: first place Sadie Emma Ipock, the daughter of Chris and Ashley Ipock; second place Jadyn Grace Voiles, the daughter of Ryan and Nikki Voiles; third place was Kinsley Arica Erin Shearer, the daughter of Jessica and Dustin Tucker.

Winner of the 2017 Teen Miss category was: first place Hailey Paige Gregory, the daughter of Casey Decker and Josh Gregory; second place Madison Rose Claborn, the daughter of Greg and Amy Claborn; third place went to Zoe Alizabeth Stockton, the daughter of Shane and Mary Beth Stockton.

Winner of the 2017 Miss Foothills Festival category was: first place Carly Paige Upchurch, the daughter of Adam and Pattie Upchurch; second place was Annie Caroline Cross, the daughter of Tracy and Jordan Cross; third place was Cydney Danyae Sampson, the daughter of Tim and the Late Elaine Sampson. The award for Crowd Favorite was awarded to Keilee LouAnn Dalton, the daughter of Keith and Charlotte Dalton. Most Photogenic went to Miss Foothills Festival winner Carly Upchurch.