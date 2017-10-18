NEWS distribution will be county-wide for two weeks

Normal mail subscribers will not notice any difference in the weekly delivery of their copy of the Clinton County News this week and next week, but the rest of the county’s mail customers certainly will.

In an effort to make sure that all Clinton County residents are aware of the local news coverage and the services and products offered by our advertisers through the pages of the Clinton County News, all customers of the Unites States Postal Service in the county will be receiving a copy of the local newspaper this week and next week as well

A practice referred to in the industry as “sampling”, the total distribution is a way of getting the newspaper into the hands of residents who might not be aware of the benefits of reading the local publication.

Although many local residents are accustomed to purchasing a copy of the Clinton County News each week at one of the many local vendors throughout the county, the total saturation mailing allows the NEWS to insure that the complimentary copy reaches everyone.

The staff at the Clinton County News thanks our long-time subscribers and single copy buyers for their continued support, and we invite new readers to come on board in the future by either subscribing to have the newspaper delivered weekly to your mailbox, or picking up a single copy from a local vendor

Subscription information is available on page xx of this week’s Clinton County News, and subscriptions can be mailed in with payment ($20 for local addresses), or come to our office at 116 North Washington Street in Albany. We’d love to see you!