Albany man dies, another injured in Cumberland County wreck

An Albany man was killed and another seriously injured Friday night in a single vehicle automobile accident in neighboring Cumberland County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Terry P. Angel, 52, of Albany, was killed Friday night when the vehicle he was riding in was involved in an accident.

Trooper Ricky Cross is investigating the collision that occurred on Friday, October 13, 2017 at approximately 9:05 PM CST on KY 1880 in Cumberland County.

According to the report, 44-year-old Paul R. Rose, of Albany, was operating a northbound 2007 Toyota pickup when it crossed the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne and struck a tree.

Rose was airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Angel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tpr. Cross was assisted at the scene by the Cumberland County Fire and Sheriff’s Department. The investigation is ongoing.

A complete death notice for Terry Angel appears this week on page 4.