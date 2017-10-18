Volley Dawgs are district champs





The Clinton County Lady Volley Dawgs took the district tournament title Monday night against Russell County in the finals in five games. Russell County won the first game, 25-19, but Clinton County came back and won the next two games, 25-21 and 25-22 respectively. The Lady Lakers took game four 25-12. With all the momentium in favor of Russell County taking the last set, the Lady Volley Dawgs buckled down and defeated the Lady Lakers in the fifth set, 15-8, to claim the championship trophy.

Clinton County went into the tournament as a number two seed after Russell County defeated the Lady Volley Dawgs twice in the regular season, 3-0 and 3-1.

In the first round, Clinton County played Cumberland County and defeated the Lady Panthers in three games, 25-20, 25-13 and 25-16, giving Clinton County a regional birth.

Russell County was the number one seed going into Monday night’s tournament and finished in second place after the Lady Volley Dawgs won the title. Monday night’s win put the Lady Volley Dawgs at 22-14 on the year. The Volley Dawgs are coached by Kayla Kriek and Ginger Davis.

Below, The Lady Dawgs took a timeout in the first game against Cumberland County Monday night as Head Coach Kayla Kriek instructed her team. Clinton County won the match in three games and defeated Russell County in the district finals in five games.