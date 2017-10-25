Soccer team finishes runners-up in district

The boys’ soccer team hosted the district tournament this year and defeated Barren County in the first round by a final score of 3-2, sending the Dawgs to the championship game against Glasgow. Clinton County was defeated in the championship game and picked up runners-up honors and a berth in the regional tournament. Clinton County went on to play Logan County in the first round of the regional tournament and defeated Logan County 3-1 only to move on to eventual 4th Region champs Warren Central. Clinton County lost against the Dragons of Warren Central, 9-0, to close out its season with a record of 9-11 on the year. Above, several Soccer Dawgs were after a ball during the first half of Clinton County’s opening round game of the district against Barren County.