Runnin’ Dawgs use 5K as home meet

Posted October 25, 2017 at 8:54 am


Several members of Clinton County schools Cross Country teams ran in Saturday’s Foothills 5K.

Garrett Page and Adam Hay ran for the Clinton County Cross Country Team in this year’s Foothills Festival 5K. Garrett finished with a time of 23:57 and Hay finished at 24:04.

Bailey Gibson finished her race for the Clinton County Cross Country team with a time of 24:48.

Makaya Gregory was followed up by Cameron Harmon and Noah McCutchin in Saturday’s Foothills Festival 5k race. They finished with times of 25:24, 25:26 and 25:39 respectively.

Seanae York was the second female from the Clinton County Cross Country team to cross the finish line on Saturday during the Foothills Festival 5k race. She finished with a time of 25:22