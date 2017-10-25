Barbara Sue Marcum, 78, Albany, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Clinton County Care & Rehab Center. She was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church.

She is survived by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie and Herman Hatfield, Albany; JoAnn and Phillip Verdung, Las Vegas, Nevada; Geneva and Jakie Childers, Alabama; three brothers, Jim Marcum, Richard and Becky Marcum, all of Albany and Larry Marcum, Radcliffe, Kentucky.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 23, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Ted Burchett and Dr. William C. Powell officiating. Final resting place in Davis Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.