Elsie York Gray, 98, Albany, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2017 at her home. She was the wife of the late Porter Gray and was also preceded in death by a son, Ricky. She was a member of Beech Bottom Baptist Church.

She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Betty Lloyd, Glasgow, Kentucky; Geneva (Freddy) Matthews, Barbara Polston and Mary (Paul) Harris, all of Albany; three sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Dean Gray, Kenny and Lois Gray and Billy and Vanessa Gray, all of Albany; also 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 33 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Gray and Bro. Rick Cross officiating. Final resting place in Irwin Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.