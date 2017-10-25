Del Edward Willson, 79, Albany, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at his residence. He was retired from the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam and was a member of Duvall Valley Pentecostal Church.

He is survived by his wife, Priscilla R. Willson, Albany; four daughters, Krysti Lynn Willson Slaven, Jamestown, Tennessee; Cindy Hinson, Debbie Brotherton and Kathy Holt, all of Tennessee; two sons, James and Brian Willson, both of Tennessee; two step-children, Camellia (Dan) Eckart, Pennsylvania; Annalisa (Timmy) Childers, Georgia; Jason Sargent, Indiana; a sister, Glenda (Larry) Wishon, Iowa; also several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Satuday, October 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Duvall Valley Pentecostal Church with Bro. Stacy Evans and Bro. Clay Chaplin officiating. Final resting place in Oak Grove Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.