James “JR” Albertson, 64, Albany, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was the son of the late Charles B. Albertson and a member of Caney Branch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Sue Albertson; his mother, Vera Albertson; a son, Jamie C. Albertson; two step-daughters, Tammy Jones and Sandra Boils, all of Albany; four sisters, Genett Morgan, Burkesville, Kentucky; Geneta Mullins, Martha Dow and Wanda White, all of Albany; a step-granddaughter, Paige Sawyers Tallent and two step-great-grandchildren, Sawyer Alexa and Ryan Duke Tallent.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donald McGill and Bro. David Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Caney Branch Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.