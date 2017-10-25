Boo Fest set for Tuesday, Halloween safety reminders

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins will be out in full force next Tuesday evening, October 31 as Halloween is here again.

A reminder to children and parents alike that the official hours for Trick-or-Treating in Albany (and hopefully to be observed county-wide as well) will be from 5-8 p.m.

Also, Boo Fest on the square will be set up on the exact same date and time on Jefferson Street in Albany for trick-or-treaters to collect treats and enjoy other activities in one central location and it is still not too late to reserve a space if you want to set up and pass out treats next week. For more information, contact Albany City Hall at 387-6011.

All residents who are going to pass out treats to children on Halloween are also encouraged to leave outside lights lit during trick-or-treat hours.

The following are basic Halloween safety measures and tips to keep children safe while trick-or-treating:

Ghosts, ghouls and monsters aren’t the only things to be afraid of on Halloween. Accidents and mishaps increase dramatically when children trick-or-treat.

To avoid the many dangers children face while trick or treating, use common sense. Be aware of potential Halloween hazards and take precautions to eliminate them. Consider heading for an indoor Halloween party and bypass any chaos or danger.

Halloween Costume Safety:

* Wear flame resistant costumes.

* Make sure your Halloween costume is colorfast so the color doesn’t run onto your other clothes if it rains.

* Try on costumes before Halloween to allow time for altering.

* Hem your costumes so you don’t trip and fall.

* Apply reflective tape to your Halloween costumes.

* Avoid cumbersome masks. Use make-up instead.

* Use only hypo-allergenic and nontoxic makeup.

* Wear comfortable, practical shoes.

* Double tie your shoelaces so you don’t trip.

* Keep your costume and wig away from candles.

* Don’t carry fake swords, guns, knives or similar accessories that look authentic. Make sure they’re flexible and cannot harm anyone.

Trick-or-Treating Tips:

* Plan your route ahead.

* Trick or treat in familiar neighborhoods.

* Carry a flashlight with fresh batteries after dark.

* Take along money for a phone call.

* Wear identification that’s easy to read.

* Always trick or treat in groups, accompanied by an adult.

* Follow a curfew and take a watch with a backlight.

* Stay on the sidewalks and out of the streets. Cross only at intersections and designated crosswalks.

* Walk, no running.

* Don’t trample through flower beds and gardens.

* Walk with your head up and be aware of your surroundings.

* Only visit well lit houses. Don’t stop at dark houses.

* Don’t enter any houses unless you know the people.

* Carry a spare Halloween bag in case yours breaks or you fill your original one.

* Don’t approach unfamiliar pets and animals.

* Don’t cut across yards and stay out of backyards.

* Follow traffic signals and don’t jaywalk.

* Always watch for cars backing up or turning.

* Review the “stop, drop and roll” procedure in case your costume catches on fire.

* Never accept rides from strangers.

* Respect people and their property.

* Be polite and say “thank you.”

* Don’t eat any candy until it’s inspected for tampering under bright lights.

* Avoid candy that has loose wrappings, is unwrapped, has puncture holes, or is homemade.

* Small children should not be allowed hard candy they may choke on.

* Report any suspicious or criminal activity to an adult or the police.

* Consider having a party instead of Trick-or-Treating.

Motorists:

* Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least five mph below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.

* Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs. In dark costumes, they’ll be harder to see at night.

* Look for children crossing the street. They may not be paying attention to traffic and cross the street mid-block or between parked cars.

* Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.

* Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible–even in the daylight.

* Broaden your scanning by looking for children left and right into yards and front porches.

* Don’t drive distracted.

* Turn your radio down.

* Don’t pass other cars stopped in the street.

* Exit driveways and pull onto streets with extreme caution.

* Communicate with other drivers.

* Designate a sober driver or arrange a taxi if you’re celebrating with alcohol.

* If you see a drunk or unsafe driver on the road, alert law enforcement.

Parents:

* Ensure an adult or older, responsible youth is available to supervise children under age 12.

* Plan and discuss the route your trick-or-treaters will follow.

* Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.

* Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and to never enter a stranger’s home or garage.

* Establish a time for children to return home.

* Tell children not to eat any treats until they get home.

* Review trick-or-treating safety precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules.

* Make sure Halloween costumes are flame-resistant and visible with retro-reflective material.

Have a fun and safe Halloween!