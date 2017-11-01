Thomas Mora, 71, Albany, passed away Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Myra Mora, Albany; a daughter and son-in-law, Kayla and Nickolass Kriek, Albany; a son and daughter-in-law, Angus and Elisa Mora, Tampa, Florida; and four grandchildren, Hunter and Maverick Mora and Liam and Lily Kriek.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Stony Point Baptist Church with Bro. Jim England officiating. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.