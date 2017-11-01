Ronald E. Jones, 76, Evansville, Indiana and a native of Albany, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Golden Living Center-Brentwood. He was the son of the late Ewell and Girtie (Pennycuff) Jones and former employee with the Department of Agriculture in Albany and Epi-Hab in Evansville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Jones.

He is survived by brothers and sisters.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Alexander East Chapel with final resting place in Park Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.