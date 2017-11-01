Patty Ann Hickman, 67, Albany, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Evalena Bell Hestand and the late Grover Fischbeck. She was an employee at Houchens Market for some 35 years.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Hickman, Albany; two brothers, Grover Teddy and wife Kelly Fischbeck, Morganfield, Kentucky; Kenneth Hestand, Albany; four nephews and nieces, Tim and Mark Fischbeck, Ciara Miller and Taylor Hestand.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.