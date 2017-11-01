The time to ‘fall back’ is here

Leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping, days are getting shorter and October is already gone. In just a few days, daylight will be even shorter in many parts of the country, including most of Kentucky and Clinton County.

Readers are reminded that Central Standard Time (CST) officially returns to most of the county at 2 a.m. this coming Sunday morning, November 5 and everyone should “rewind” their time pieces backward one hour to gain that extra hour of sleep Sunday morning.

Central Daylight “Savings” Time ends Sunday morning, so people are reminded of the old adage, “Spring Forward–Fall Back.”

Daylight Savings Time will officially return the last Sunday orf March 2018.