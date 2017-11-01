Corvette caravans cross Clinton County three times

The last of three events that had many local drivers turning their heads on Ky. 90 passed across Clinton County last week when some 25 Corvettes made their way from west to east on Wednesday afternoon.

In the above photo, Kentucky State Police Trooper First Class Jonathan Biven, driving the KSP owned red Corvette, leads one of the caravans of Kentucky made sports cars through Clinton County on Ky. 90 as they passed through the Cartwright Community.

The three caravans, all held during the month of October, is a joint fundraising project that benefits Trooper Island Camp in Clinton County on Dale Hollow Lake, and the National Corvette Museum.

Trooper Island is a summer camp operated in Clinton County on Dale Hollow Lake that provides a summer camping experience free of charge for underprivileged and at-risk boys and girls from Kentucky. The camp operates solely on donations and fundraising efforts such as this.

Known as the Kentucky 1 Lap Tour, the event gives Corvette owners from all across the nation, to pay a fee that puts them into one of the caravans for a five-day tour across Kentucky.

Beginning at the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green , the 1 Lap Kentucky Tour includes an overnight stop on the second day at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park, where the group is given a tour of Trooper Island Camp by Biven before moving to the next destination the following day.

This year’s Kentucky 1 Lap Tour eventually ended up in eastern Kentucky where the group ended their trek after touring the birthplace of Loretta Lynn in Butcher Holler, Kentucky and the Country Music Museum in Paintsville.

This year’s series of tours was the eighth annual edition for the fundraiser.