Bulldogs end season with 6-3 record, new traditions involve more than football, victories





Friday night was a huge night for Clinton County Football. Not only did the Bulldogs win its sixth game of the season and finished with more wins than ever before in a single season, but a couple of events led up to Friday night’s win.

The first thing was the pre-game meal the Bulldogs have before every game. With Friday night’s game being at home, Head Coach Jamie Miller has asked his preacher at Grace Union Baptist Church in Burkesville, Kentucky, to come and bless the pre-game meal.

Bro. Todd Bryant has made it to every home game on the schedule this year and last year with the exception of one game.

Bryant uses that opportunity to talk with the players and offer a message before every game.

“Football is great and I enjoy football, but I want to see these young men come to a point in their lives where Christ is number one,” Bryant said. “To be honest, I think Christ will take them further than football or any other sport will. They are going to face struggles everyday and they need to know they have someone who is going to be there when everyone else don’t understand.”

Coach Miller said his team has responded well to having Bro. Todd stop by before each home game.

“We come to town quite a bit to get groceries and stuff and I run into a couple of young men. They come up to me and start talking,” Bryant said. “I think it’s having a positive outlook on their lives.”

Before he left, Bryant showed his appreciation to the players by thanking them.

“I want to thank you all and your coach for allowing me to come,” Bryant said.

Just before kickoff and following the senior night festivities, the Clinton County Bulldog team was led out on the field by Jeff Pharis, a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Coach Miller’s wife, Trisha, sent out a group text message last week for recommendations on who should lead the team out of the field.

Trisha Miller said this was going to be a tradition to be started every year on the final home game. A veteran will lead the players on to the field carrying American Flags while the song “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood played over the sound system.

Pharis graduated from Clinton County High School in 1979 and retired from the United States Air Force in 1991. He served in two major missions, Operation Just Cause, the Liberation of Panama and Operation Desert Shield, along with numerous other minor missions.

Pharis was named Non-Commissioned Officer in 1984 and was recognized as the number one Air Force Comptroller for the Department of Defense in 1985. Pharis retired from the Clinton County School district in 2016.

Game details and photos from Friday’s season ending win over Jackson County can be found this week in SPORTS.

In the top photo, Bro. Todd Bryant led the Lord’s Prayer before the pre-game meal Friday night in the Bulldogs’ locker room.

At left Jeff Pharis led the Bulldogs out onto the field Friday night. Pharis, who played football for Clinton County, is also a veteran of the Air Force.