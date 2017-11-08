Clinton County FFA wins Better Days Through Better Ways Grant from Kentucky FFA Foundation

Thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Kentucky FFA Foundation, Clinton County FFA members are fighting hunger in their community and empowering others to do the same.

The Clinton County FFA chapter was one of only 11 chapters in Kentucky selected for a 2017 Better Days Through Better Ways grant.

The grant program supports service-learning projects which focus on developing and implementing sustainable, local programs that address hunger and food insecurity.

Clinton County FFA members will use the funding to explore high-yield, lower labor methods of producing fruits and vegetables. Some of the proposed methods include container gardening, pallet gardening, and raised bed production.

Produce will be donated to community organizations, and the chapter will conduct student-led workshops to train others in the growing techniques.

According to Kentucky FFA Foundation Executive Director Sheldon McKinney, projects funded by the Better Days Through Better Ways grants are about much more than just the technical aspects of food production.

“Imagine the impact this project could have on a participating FFA member,” she said. “They have learned about the needs of others in their community and how they personally can affect change. Students participate in an agricultural production project from start to finish, and then they get to see the impact. If this experience moves them, they’ve learned how to be empathetic and empowered community leaders.”

The Better Days Through Better Ways grants are funded by the Mulhollem Cravens Foundation through a partnership with the Kentucky FFA Foundation. Since 2014, Mulhollem Cravens has given $34,000 to fund 34 Better Days Through Better Ways projects across the state.

“We have been very pleased to follow the progress of the Better Days Through Better Ways initiative,” said Valerie Cravens. “The program is succeeding in blending entrepreneurship, community cooperation, and hands-on experience for local chapters. The initiative makes students mindful of local food needs, and the efforts to find solutions empower them to see a future where they can make a difference.”

The Kentucky FFA Foundation cultivates partnerships which support the FFA vision to grow leaders, build communities, and strengthen agriculture. Kentucky FFA Foundation initiatives impact more than 14,500 FFA members in 154 FFA chapters across Kentucky.