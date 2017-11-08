Justin Vitatoe, Kristina Curry to join Wall of Fame at Saturday’s Meet The Bulldogs





Summer weather is behind us and even fall sports are nearly over at Clinron County High School, leaving most sports fans to begin thinking about one thing – basketball.

While the start of the 2017-18 season is still a couple of weeks away, roundball fans hankering for the start of Big Blue action can get a little relief this weekend.

The annual Big Blue Madness and Meet the Bulldogs night of introductions and scrimmages will be held Saturday night at the Clinton County High School.

A night of basketball action will get underway with the chance to once again sit down with the players and coaches who will be on the hardwood this winter, and enjoy a meal.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Basketball Boosters will be hosting a chili supper in the CCHS cafeteria with the meal being served for $6 per person.

According to Athletic Director Nick Irwin, this year’s slate of activities will be similar to previous years, with the activities moving into the gymnasium at about 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

dmission for the Meet the Bulldogs portion of the night is free.

Irwin said that the program will move to the introductions of the cheerleaders, followed by the Lady Bulldogs and finally the Bulldogs.

He noted that all of the coaching staff and support staffs would be introduced to the crowd on hand during the start of the program

Following those introductions, each of the groups will also be showcasing their talents with the cheerleaders performing a few of their floor routines and cheers, followed by short intra-squad scrimmages by the Lady Bulldogs and then by the Bulldogs

Saturday night’s Meet the Bulldogs will come to a close with the traditional introductions of the two newest members to the C.C.H.S. Basketball Wall of Fame.

Joining the group of Wall members this year will be two new members who are both from the modern era of local basketball history, Kristina Curry and Justin Vitatoe

Kristina Curry

Kristina Curry wore the Clinton County blue and white uniform in the late 1990s and early 2000s and was considered to be one of the school’s most unselfish players and one of the most prolific passers in Lady Bulldog history.

The daughter of Randy and Crystal Curry, Kristina played during one of the most historic eras of Clinton County High School Lady Bulldog basketball, wearing the uniform for the 2002 team that made Clinton County’s first-ever appearance in the KHSAA Sweet 16 State Tournament in school history.

A 2002 graduate, Curry, who earned the nickname “Boom Boom” still holds some impressive spots in the Lady Bulldog record books, particularly in the areas involving passing and stolen possessions.

While ranking 46th all-time in scoring with 416 points, she is the second all-time total assist leader with 507 and ranks seventh all-time in total steals with 238.

She holds the sixth, ninth and 10th positions in all-time most assists in a single season, and is also second in all-time most steals in a single game with eight as well as eighth all-time in the most assists in a single game with 13.

While playing for the Lady Bulldogs, Curry’s teams were 16th District Champions three times, 1999, 2001 and 2002 and advanced to the KHSAA Sweet 16 in 2002 after winning the school’s first ever 4th Region Championship title in girls’ basketball.

The Lady Bulldogs were also the 4th Region All “A” Champions four times while Curry played, in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2002.

While playing for Clinton County, the Lady Bulldogs compiled a record of 119 wins against 39 losses.

Justin Vitatoe

For the Bulldogs, the newest member to join the Wall of Fame will be Justin Vitatoe.

The son of Junior and Judy Vitatoe, he is a graduate of 2007, and was known as one of the most explosive and most competitive players who has ever worn the Bulldog uniform.

In addition to a tremendous scoring and passing threat, Vitatoe was known throughout the 4th Region for his defensive skills, particularly as an accomplished shot blocker.

During his career on the C.C.H.S. floor, Vitatoe’s accomplishments are still among the highest ranks in the Bulldog record book.

He ranks sixth on the all-time scoring list with 1,524 points and is seventh all-time most points in a season with 616.

His all-time most blocks in a season rank as first (72 in 2006), second (58 in 2007) and third (57 in 2005) and he ranks sixth all-time most rebounds with 762.

Additional standings include being ranked seventh all-time most field goals made with 535, second all-time most free throws made with 397 and sixth all-time most steals with 179

Vitatoe’s career saw him block 188 shots, which still ranks first, and he played in 103 games in his career for a 13th all-time ranking in that category.

Scoring over 30 points in four different games, he was named to the All 16th District team in three different years, 2005, 2006 and 2007, and was named to the All 4th Region team in 2007.

Vitatoe’s teams were 16th District champions in 2005 and 2007 and after finishing as the All”A 4th Region runners-up in 2004, 2005 and 2006, earned a trip to the All “A” State Tournament with a regional championship in 2007.