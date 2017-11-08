Slone pleads guilty to manslaughter charge

Travis Slone entered a guily plea Monday to a charge of second degree manslaughter on Monday this week in the shooting death of James D. Guffey last year.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Jesse M. Stockton, the defendant was originally charged with first degree manslaughter after a Clinton County Grand Jury indictment following the September 12, 2016 shooting.

Stockton said he recommended a sentence of seven years in the plea agreement and added that he would oppose probation.

Sentencing will be conducted by Clinton County Circuit Court Judge David L. Williams on December 7, 2017.

Guffey, who was 53 at the time of the shooting, was the son of Albany Police Chief Ernest Guffey. The two men got into an altercation at the Slone residence in south Albany on the Wolf River Dock Road, just south of the intersection with Foothills Avenue.